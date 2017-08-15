As the Left preoccupies itself with finding ways to silence white supremacists (which in the end only emboldens them), Rob Schneider has a different take that is truly a perfect solution.

Don't waste your time silencing White 'supremacists.' Let them talk & laugh at how their ideas are bereft of art, intelligence and love. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 12, 2017

BOOM.

Let them spew their nonsense, their hate. What better way to show the world how unacceptable they are than by letting them be unacceptable?

Very nicely put dude. Good people love and relate to all. The world is not a difficult place. Let your conscience do the work x — Anthony Brennan (@akbrennan89) August 13, 2017

Oh, and a little more wisdom from Rob:

God delights in variety!

LOVE ALL THE PEOPLE!

Black, White, Purple, Gay, Straight!

Only One Race… the human race. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 12, 2017

PREACH!

We live in a day and age where I find myself looking to @RobSchneider more for inspiration than our elected congresspeople — Taylor Johnson (@TaylorJohnson42) August 15, 2017

Think Washington D.C. could learn a thing or two from Deuce Bigalow?

