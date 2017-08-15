As the Left preoccupies itself with finding ways to silence white supremacists (which in the end only emboldens them), Rob Schneider has a different take that is truly a perfect solution.

Let them spew their nonsense, their hate. What better way to show the world how unacceptable they are than by letting them be unacceptable?

Oh, and a little more wisdom from Rob:

Think Washington D.C. could learn a thing or two from Deuce Bigalow?

