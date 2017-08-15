Remember a couple of months ago when a Reddit user created a hilarious meme of Donald Trump wrestling CNN … and winning? As the meme went viral (because Trump tweeted it of course), CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski took it upon himself to threaten the meme maker with a doxx.

We covered it extensively because it was maddening and unbelievable all in one.

Well now that same guy who threatened the doxx is making commentary about AntiFa doxxing neo-Nazis.

This was bound to happen w/push to identify people yesterday.

https://t.co/Y0Jy55dJn4 pic.twitter.com/OTfs5r3woz — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) August 14, 2017

Because you know, that’s not IRONIC or anything.

August 14th, 2017: The day irony died. https://t.co/Z79hwa7JMU — William Strunk, Jr. (@cdrusnret) August 15, 2017

CNN … tweeting about doxxing. OH BOY.

So it's ok to DOX people you dislike, but make sure you're super careful you don't ruin the wrong person's life. I think I get it now. — StompyMech (@Stmpy_Mch) August 14, 2017

How's HanAssholeSolo? — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 14, 2017

Fair question.

Dude.

I mean.

Dude. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) August 14, 2017

What did he think people would say? Ha!

