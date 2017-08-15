Remember a couple of months ago when a Reddit user created a hilarious meme of Donald Trump wrestling CNN … and winning? As the meme went viral (because Trump tweeted it of course), CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski took it upon himself to threaten the meme maker with a doxx.
We covered it extensively because it was maddening and unbelievable all in one.
Well now that same guy who threatened the doxx is making commentary about AntiFa doxxing neo-Nazis.
This was bound to happen w/push to identify people yesterday.
https://t.co/Y0Jy55dJn4 pic.twitter.com/OTfs5r3woz
— andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) August 14, 2017
Because you know, that’s not IRONIC or anything.
August 14th, 2017: The day irony died. https://t.co/Z79hwa7JMU
— William Strunk, Jr. (@cdrusnret) August 15, 2017
CNN … tweeting about doxxing. OH BOY.
So it's ok to DOX people you dislike, but make sure you're super careful you don't ruin the wrong person's life. I think I get it now.
— StompyMech (@Stmpy_Mch) August 14, 2017
How's HanAssholeSolo?
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 14, 2017
Fair question.
Dude.
I mean.
Dude.
— Jim (@Ifitsthisname) August 14, 2017
What did he think people would say? Ha!
