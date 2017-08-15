Remember a couple of months ago when a Reddit user created a hilarious meme of Donald Trump wrestling CNN … and winning? As the meme went viral (because Trump tweeted it of course), CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski took it upon himself to threaten the meme maker with a doxx.

We covered it extensively because it was maddening and unbelievable all in one.

Well now that same guy who threatened the doxx is making commentary about AntiFa doxxing neo-Nazis.

Because you know, that’s not IRONIC or anything.

CNN … tweeting about doxxing. OH BOY.

Fair question.

What did he think people would say? Ha!

