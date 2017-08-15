Chelsea Clinton was front and center sharing her commentary on confederate memorials/monuments coming down throughout the south.

Chelsea was so sheltered … from Democrats?

Because really, who does she think these people were? Confederates were Democrats.

Derp.

Seems pretty oblivious to her party and parents … and the State Capitol.

Ouch.

Oops.

Think she knows who the founder of her party was?

