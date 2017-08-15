Chelsea Clinton was front and center sharing her commentary on confederate memorials/monuments coming down throughout the south.

As a kid I didn't know how unique it was to grow up in a Southern city (Little Rock) where the confederate memorial was…in the cemetery. https://t.co/HhBhjTIWiT — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 15, 2017

Chelsea was so sheltered … from Democrats?

Because really, who does she think these people were? Confederates were Democrats.

Derp.

You lived there for 13 years part of it in govs mansion so please stop the middle class on what's right and wrong or how to live their lives — Brandon Orgeron (@borgeron1) August 15, 2017

Seems pretty oblivious to her party and parents … and the State Capitol.

What was it like knowing that your father was a member of a whites only country club? https://t.co/s94qKjg45m — Bill Sanderson (@BanCollectivism) August 15, 2017

Maybe they're just really big Clinton/Gore fans? pic.twitter.com/wxpkKIs5p1 — Fire & Fury Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) August 15, 2017

Ouch.

Nice sentiment, not entirely true however as there is a rather large one on the state capital grounds. https://t.co/w5u1lvo7CN — Chris Burcky (@chrisburcky) August 15, 2017

Oops.

Careful Chelsea…your virtue signal is showing… — ProgressiveOuroboros (@ZippyYeti) August 15, 2017

Think she knows who the founder of her party was?

