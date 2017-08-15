Oh look, Kamala Harris is pandering to illegal immigrants. Shocker.

In fact, we couldn’t be more shocked even if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Check out this melodramatic nonsense:

It was created so Democrats would have a larger base of people to pander to and control … FIFY.

And who are still in this country illegally.

It should never have been the law in the first place.

Keep ’em dependent on government because then they’ll keep voting for you; Democrats figured this out early on.

Fair point. Of course that won’t stop Kamala and others from playing the SHADOW card over and over again, pretending anyone who doesn’t support illegal immigrants hates children.

Tags: DACAKamala Harris