Oh look, Kamala Harris is pandering to illegal immigrants. Shocker.

In fact, we couldn’t be more shocked even if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Check out this melodramatic nonsense:

Today marks the 5th anniversary of DACA. It was created with a very important purpose—to allow kids brought here to come out of the shadows. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 15, 2017

It was created so Democrats would have a larger base of people to pander to and control … FIFY.

With DACA, recipients were allowed to contribute to the only country they’ve called home. They went to college and opened small businesses. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 15, 2017

And who are still in this country illegally.

Now, it’s in jeopardy under this admin. The president should live up to his words and “show great heart” by continuing DACA. #DefendDACA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 15, 2017

It should never have been the law in the first place.

Perpetuating the exploitation of a dependent population isn't "great heart." — Mike (@NeverUMike) August 15, 2017

Keep ’em dependent on government because then they’ll keep voting for you; Democrats figured this out early on.

No fan of punishing kids for parents' mistakes but also understand not wanting to encourage ILLEGAL immigration. No easy fix. — Wayne Fracker (@mwowee) August 15, 2017

Fair point. Of course that won’t stop Kamala and others from playing the SHADOW card over and over again, pretending anyone who doesn’t support illegal immigrants hates children.

Related:

EUGENICS: Patricia Heaton BLASTS CBS for report on Iceland eliminating Down syndrome via abortion

WOKE AF! AntiFa doxxes one of the Nazis from Charlottesville rally (only it’s the wrong guy)

‘Because YOU think you’re a MAN!’ Woman loses collective shiznit on cops outside Trump Tower