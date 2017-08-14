You know it’s a good day on political Twitter if you can take a normal hashtag that has ZERO to do with politics, and turn it politically in your favor … which is really just a fancy way of saying a bunch of Conservatives used the #BadHorrorTitles tag to make fun of Hillary Clinton.
Here are some of the best:
#BadHorrorTitles
The Hillary's have Eyes pic.twitter.com/rWKh0Zdmxo
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 15, 2017
#BadHorrorTitles
Devil's PassOut pic.twitter.com/0egLcYzSTR
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 15, 2017
#BadHorrorTitles
The Chappaqua Chupacabras pic.twitter.com/Xnm7oX0e4m
— Fire & Fury Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) August 15, 2017
Ha!
#BadHorrorTitles
The BadABook: It takes a village
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 15, 2017
Ok, so the following tweets aren’t political but they are absolutely hilarious:
Jo and Blair Witch Project#BadHorrorTitles pic.twitter.com/MgfJpzWAHH
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) August 14, 2017
Jo was NOT a lesbian.
The Exhibitionist #BadHorrorTitles pic.twitter.com/W9WxIKpUVr
— Caroline Doherty (@cazark) August 14, 2017
Eeeek!
SeeSaw II
#BadHorrorTitles pic.twitter.com/XcYMTyuDsf
— Max ♏️🦂 (@maxpick) August 14, 2017
I Know Who You Met With Last Summer #BadHorrorTitles pic.twitter.com/t26SHET4MS
— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) August 14, 2017
Oops, this one was political … our bad.
Paws #BadHorrorTitles pic.twitter.com/j4Jp0bWFJ2
— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) August 14, 2017
Cats are EVIL.
Miracle on Elm Street
#BadHorrorTitles
— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) August 14, 2017
Rosemary's Baby Back Ribs #BadHorrorTitles
— Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) August 14, 2017
Get in mah belly!
#BadHorrorTitles Jurassic Parking pic.twitter.com/tfg9TGEtUW
— ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) August 14, 2017
Dude, Where's My Kidney? #BadHorrorTitles
— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) August 14, 2017
28 Working Days Later #BadHorrorTitles
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) August 14, 2017
AMC Gremlins#BadHorrorTitles pic.twitter.com/0Yu7bg0Cv7
— ℓєσ9мσиєу🦁 (@JMoney731) August 14, 2017
A Gremlin?! NOT A GREMLIN! Now THAT is scary!
I Know What You Did Last Summer and It Looked Cool and Fun, I'm Pretty Pissed You Didn't Invite Me So I'm Unfriending You #BadHorrorTitles
— Jack Ass (@JA67789) August 15, 2017
Interview with the Umpire #BadHorrorTitles
— Cassandra (@More2Cassandra) August 14, 2017
And curtain.
