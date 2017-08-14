You know it’s a good day on political Twitter if you can take a normal hashtag that has ZERO to do with politics, and turn it politically in your favor … which is really just a fancy way of saying a bunch of Conservatives used the #BadHorrorTitles tag to make fun of Hillary Clinton.

Here are some of the best:

Ha!

Ok, so the following tweets aren’t political but they are absolutely hilarious:

Trending

Jo was NOT a lesbian.

Eeeek!

Oops, this one was political … our bad.

Cats are EVIL.

Get in mah belly!

A Gremlin?! NOT A GREMLIN! Now THAT is scary!

And curtain.

Related:

‘Church of Lyintology’: Conservatives JOYOUSLY mock Hillary’s newfound ‘religion’ on #HillaryChurches

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Scary Movies