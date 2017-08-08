Uh-oh, another evil man spoke out of turn. You know this didn’t end well:

Now, we’re basing the notion that Eric is a progressive on the fact that he says he voted for Bernie Sanders, but either way he’s absolutely right. Google just enforced the idea that women need to be protected by HR in the real world …

Our daughters deserve better.

And of course, as if on cue, SJWs lost their damn minds over this traitor:

*eye roll*

It gets worse:

Dunno about this chick, but this female editor doesn’t really have time to sit around worrying about whether or not some evil white guy is oppressing her.

You know, if this were true why would employers hire any men at all?

Derp.

EVIL MAN!

Oh geez.

Yup.

That’s not what he said, bro.

Just can’t EVEN.

