Uh-oh, another evil man spoke out of turn. You know this didn’t end well:

Dear @Google, Stop teaching my girl that her path to financial freedom lies not in coding but in complaining to HR. Thx in advance, A dad — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) August 8, 2017

Now, we’re basing the notion that Eric is a progressive on the fact that he says he voted for Bernie Sanders, but either way he’s absolutely right. Google just enforced the idea that women need to be protected by HR in the real world …

Our daughters deserve better.

And of course, as if on cue, SJWs lost their damn minds over this traitor:

Fixed it! "Dear @Google, Stop teaching my daughter that she should speak up when she is sexually harassed. Thx in advance, A misogynist" pic.twitter.com/6vVV0dNpXl — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 8, 2017

*eye roll*

It gets worse:

Dude. The reason we want workplaces free of discrimination is so we can focus on our actual damn jobs. — jendziura (@jendziura) August 8, 2017

Dunno about this chick, but this female editor doesn’t really have time to sit around worrying about whether or not some evil white guy is oppressing her.

I for one think it's a wholly enjoyable experience to be paid less for equal work — Sam H. Escobar 👻 (@myhairisblue) August 8, 2017

You know, if this were true why would employers hire any men at all?

Derp.

I went to HR for a guy who harassed me. It took 3 more women for him to get fired. That's why I work for myself. You don't know. LEARN. — MJA (@MJADetBos) August 8, 2017

EVIL MAN!

Oh geez.

The same angry, screeching, illogical progressive crowd that hate facts have found this tweet, and are making the same misrepresentations. — Curtis (@FowlCanuck) August 8, 2017

Yup.

stop teaching your daughter that it's ok when men tell her she's biologically less apt to code, bro — rone (@rone) August 8, 2017

That’s not what he said, bro.

Dear Eric, Stop teaching men that their path to financial freedom lies not in coding but in discriminating against women. Love,

Jeff — Jeff Fecke 🖖 (@jkfecke) August 8, 2017

you must be seriously misguided to think this is the lesson here. I hope your girl is not afraid to defend herself, via HR if need be. — Lord of the Files (@cowtowncoder) August 8, 2017

Just can’t EVEN.

