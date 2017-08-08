Raise your hand if you’re NOT surprised local military-moon-rock enthusiast Brianna Wu is super stoked that Google fired an evil white dude for having an opinion ‘she’ disagrees with.

Only a person with a dark soul would think someone losing a job for having an opinion is a great thing …

Great. Google took a stand for women of PoC, showing that blatantly sexist and racist attitudes aren't tolerated. https://t.co/53vHf2hasx — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) August 8, 2017

Of course anyone who actually read the memo knows it was not blatantly sexist OR racist, but no one has ever accused Wu of being all that bright.

2/ For the next 24 hours, men are going to scream from the hills about this. THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU. This is about the women at Google. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) August 8, 2017

Here’s the funny thing about this … the FEMALE editor of this piece spoke out to Wu about the ‘men’ screaming from the hills, pointing out that women also disagreed with what Google did.

And guess what, she blocked this editor.

I don't view coddling women for fear of hurting their feelings as taking a stand for women. https://t.co/VTTk6F0APL — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 8, 2017

Does that make Wu a sexist?

Consequences are the only language sexist men understand, because trying to reason with them doesn't work. Show them the door. #googlememo — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) August 8, 2017

Wu fits RIGHT in with Democrats, right?

She goes on to compare James Damore to the Klan … no, we’re not making this up.

Growing up in Mississippi, I went to school with people in the Klu Klux Klan. And the defense from the Klan is identical to #googlememo guy. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) August 8, 2017

OMG.

2/ If you suggest to a Klan member that he's racist, they get VERY offended. PC culture just won't let them express their ideas! The horror! — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) August 8, 2017

If you suggest to any sane person they are sexist, racist or bigoted and they’re NOT they’re going to get offended.

Derp.

3/ And just like there's no reasoning with the Klan, there's no reasoning with #googlememo guy. You have to part ways with their toxicity. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) August 8, 2017

If only Twitter could part ways with Wu’s toxicity.

Every single thing that is happening to James Damore is reinforcing and proving his point. — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) August 8, 2017

Yup.

