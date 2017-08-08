Oh look, CNN wrote a headline to support Google’s actions in firing James Damore for voicing his own ideas and beliefs … color us shocked.

Damore didn’t say women aren’t suited for tech jobs.

Google execs respond to a manifesto by one of its male engineers that argues women aren't suited for tech jobs https://t.co/oPMfK8v1YB pic.twitter.com/slQVeL7F84 — CNN (@CNN) August 8, 2017

That's not what it said, you shameless liars https://t.co/7H4rcUcZcA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 8, 2017

Of course it’s not, but if CNN and others report what he REALLY said Google will look like the Orwellian nightmare they’ve turned into.

This is not what happened. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 8, 2017

Not even close, but that’s never bothered CNN before.

That's not what the memo said, but nice try. Still #fakenews — Jim Branch (@jamesbranch3) August 8, 2017

Sensing a theme here.

Must be nice to have a giant media conglomerate front and center to protect you from yourself.

No wonder Obama loved CNN so much.

Maybe they should've Googled it and actually have read the thing first. Or just stop being fake news if that's possible — Mitchell Arvon (@M_Arvon15) August 8, 2017

Ha.

Maybe.

It’s worth a Google.

I don't think they read it. — (((David Ritter))) ن (@BlessedTex) August 8, 2017

Nope.

Or they did and completely misunderstood what he wrote but odds are they didn’t …

Unethical journalism. Headline is a lie. pic.twitter.com/bNJrq9XYrQ — StompyMech (@Stmpy_Mch) August 8, 2017

That may actually be their new slogan.

