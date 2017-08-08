As Twitchy readers know, Google reportedly fired James Damore, the ‘writer’ of the so-called ‘anti-diversity memo’ that really only pointed out that men and women are different.

Twitter EXPLODED in outrage over the firing (and a handful of SJW harpies praising Google for firing an evil man for daring to speak out of turn), so at 12:40 a.m., Google released a portion of the email CEO Sundar Pichai sent to employees regarding the situation:

Read the note to employees from our CEO Sundar Pichai about the memo that was circulated over the past week → https://t.co/wzcNsc5Fsh pic.twitter.com/S8dDzJEBQB — Google (@Google) August 8, 2017

The most IRONIC part of this snippet: “Our co-workers shouldn’t have to worry … each time they open their mouths to speak … ”

He literally wrote to see people as individuals, not as the biological differences (in aggregate) and you fired him for that. Shameful. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) August 8, 2017

Their form of diversity seems to be making everyone think and believe the same things, otherwise they could be fired. They sure don’t seem overly welcoming of Conservatives or independent thinking …

No thanks.

"Our co-workers shouldn't have to worry…each time they open their mouths to speak in a meeting." Irony overload! https://t.co/GFO7zESLTW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 8, 2017

Memo writer: Google shuts down opposing opinions. Google: No, we don't. You're fired. https://t.co/TBxaAlBgbQ — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 8, 2017

HA! Could they have done anything more to prove Damore right?

Yo Google, About that gender stereotyping? https://t.co/d18N0x44dp — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) August 8, 2017

From the WaPo even … interesting.

Google: Women improve workplaces because they are different from men.

Memo Guy: Women are different, on average, from men.

Google: Fired. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 8, 2017

Think Pichai realizes he literally proved Damore’s point for him?

On that note, it sounds like Damore will likely take legal action against Google:

James Damore, the Google engineer who wrote the memo, said he will likely take legal action against the company. Believes G acted illegally. — Daisuke Wakabayashi (@daiwaka) August 8, 2017

The Internet giant really stepped in it …

