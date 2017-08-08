Like most things SJWs touch, Silicon Valley is a MESS. Companies like Google are willing to die on the hill of diversity for diversity’s sake, ignoring the reality of the workforce and who is and is not qualified for certain jobs.

Sorry, merely being a woman doesn’t mean one should automatically be ANYTHING her little heart dreams of – it takes skills, knowledge and experience.

Vaginas are irrelevant.

Silicon Valley: Once home of fearless innovators, now home of monopoly corporations run by their HR departments. — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) August 8, 2017

Now a home of cowards giving into silly narratives about sexism and racism.

They've all become IBM, but instead of matching pinstripe suits, it's matching tie-died rainbow T-shirts. — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) August 8, 2017

Way to go, Google.

And women engineers who call in sick because someone somewhere holds an opinion they don't like — John Kluge (@Jckluge) August 8, 2017

Probably NOT the best idea for women to call in sick because a memo hurt their feelers if they are trying to prove they are equal to men in their field.

"Women are as tough as men!" "I need a day off bc a memo hurt my feelz." https://t.co/GnGzRRlQaf — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) August 8, 2017

Liberal women, it appears, want to be equal while still remaining fragile and protected and impervious to getting their feelings hurt. — marnes (@marnes) August 8, 2017

These women want to be special, but equal … they haven’t figured out that’s not how any of this works.

Pulling a page out of @Lsarsour's playbook, I see. "Everyone who disagrees with me is alt-right." This article is flagrantly dishonest. https://t.co/1IuCMV9yoT — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 8, 2017

Basically proving Damore’s point.

