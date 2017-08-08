Like most things SJWs touch, Silicon Valley is a MESS. Companies like Google are willing to die on the hill of diversity for diversity’s sake, ignoring the reality of the workforce and who is and is not qualified for certain jobs.

Sorry, merely being a woman doesn’t mean one should automatically be ANYTHING her little heart dreams of – it takes skills, knowledge and experience.

Vaginas are irrelevant.

Now a home of cowards giving into silly narratives about sexism and racism.

Way to go, Google.

Probably NOT the best idea for women to call in sick because a memo hurt their feelers if they are trying to prove they are equal to men in their field.

These women want to be special, but equal … they haven’t figured out that’s not how any of this works.

Basically proving Damore’s point.

