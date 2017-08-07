And the media wants us to believe they’re unbiased and objective … HA!

Right, sure they are.

Reporters from the Washington Post and New York Times colluded with Obama's DOJ to try and kill the tarmac story. https://t.co/HnWIrKOwSB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 7, 2017

Remember? Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton were just hanging out on a private plane on the tarmac shooting the shiznit about their grandkids.

Tell us another one, media.

From the Washington Examiner:

Reporters with the Washington Post and New York Times were apparently less than enthusiastic about covering the controversial private meeting between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton just months ahead of the 2016 election. The non-profit American Center for Law and Justice published emails Friday that showed reporters asking Department of Justice officials for details on the meeting. Mark Landler, a reporter for the Times, is seen in one June 30 email reaching out to a DOJ official to say he’s “been pressed into service to write about the questions being raised” by the meeting. Matt Zapotosky with the Post emailed a DOJ official the same day after several other emails to say that his editors “are still pretty interested” in the story but that he wanted to “put it to rest.”

The editors wanted to put it to rest – gosh, why would they want to do that?

Democracy dies on the tarmac, apparently. — Jasen Flint (@JasenFlint) August 7, 2017

On a private plane even.

"Democracy Dies When News Is Edited Out" — Free Speech Fan (@FreeSpeechFan) August 7, 2017

Gotta LOVE the Obama administration.

NOT.

