The question of the day:

Who else can't stop laughing at this headline? https://t.co/kABgpbkBYS — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 7, 2017

Well, let’s find out:

Fired by Trump, former Attorney Bharara launches podcast https://t.co/l4N92GR9Oe pic.twitter.com/dnxOMu9h0I — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) August 7, 2017

Trump’s finished! Or maybe not…

If you strike him down he will become more powerless than you can possibly imagine — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 7, 2017

Yeah, he's gonna be rolling in all of that sweet, sweet podcast money. 😀 — Tom Reynolds (@Beregond) August 7, 2017

Ohh noes!!! Not a podcast! — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) August 7, 2017

Bharara still has a fallback if the whole podcast thing goes south:

he's still a lawyer — Jay Cobb (@JayWCobb) August 7, 2017

***

