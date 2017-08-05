Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney who was fired by President Trump after Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignation of remaining Obama appointees in the State Department, commented this way about the Robert Mueller investigation of the Trump administration:

When is it a crime for a future WH official to secretly accept $ to represent a foreign power in exchange for official action? Mueller time. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 5, 2017

That sure sounds familier:

You just described the Clinton Foundation. https://t.co/HVEPDRfTaZ — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 5, 2017

To a T!

"Alex, I'll take the Clinton Foundation for the win."https://t.co/faTluV9UMb — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) August 5, 2017

@PreetBharara I don't think @HillaryClinton would appreciate this tweet#PayToPlay

Next mention uranium sales & pallets of money to Iran — LB ⛷️ (@skis416) August 5, 2017

Probably same time as a serving WH official (yes you Hillary) accepts $millions in 'donations' while selling uranium to 'enemies' #hypocrisy https://t.co/8K1Q5JQcsb — victoriaisangry (@snook1111pie) August 5, 2017

That is the Clinton Foundation business model. It exists solely for what your question asks. Nothing else. It has no other purpose. https://t.co/QRmffEx5AA — Dave Rodgers (@HomeRodgers) August 5, 2017

When is it a crime for a current government official (#Hillary) to accept $ from sworn enemies for official action?https://t.co/XpkhhyHwxU — Chris Mills 🔹 (@ChrisMillsShow) August 5, 2017

Well that backfired.