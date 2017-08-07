Have you ever SEEN so many whiny MEN on Twitter than over the past week? Minus the day AFTER Trump won the election of course.

Seriously.

And all it took was the NRA to put out a new ad with the lovely Dana Loesch in it; first they accused her of using the word ‘fist’ and THEN people like Mark here reported the ad to Twitter for hate speech.

This is the 5th "ad" from @NRATV & they are increasingly shocking and hateful, threatening Americans and institutions. I've reported them. https://t.co/qy0dcMLrti — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) August 4, 2017

Many thought he had reported the NRA to the FBI or other authorities but no, it was just on Twitter.

As if that makes it much better.

The Blaze! What a great journalistic organization. For clarification, I reported @NRATV to twitter for hate speech. https://t.co/wF3J9uizMi — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) August 6, 2017

Dude. It was a commercial. Grow a pair, will ya’?

"Hate Speech" is not an exception to the principle of free speech.

People get to disagree with, and offend, you out here.@DLoesch — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 6, 2017

NU-UH! Offending him is hate speech or something …

Imagine the type of person who gets so offended BY A COMMERCIAL that they report it as hate speech.

And he’s proud of it.

Where in the first amendment does it define hate speech? 🤔 — The Tick (@TACP_TICK) August 7, 2017

Right there next to free healthcare and abortion.

fisk

/fɪsk/

verb

1.

(slang) to refute or criticize (a journalistic article or blog) point by point — Susan_Wright (@SweetieWalker) August 6, 2017

Too late, guys like Mark have already deemed it hate speech and thus it should be destroyed.

These people.

This faux concern is ridiculous on it's face. It's clear this is just a ruse to shut down opposing views, & this is fascist behavior. — Suz Snarknado (@ZannSuz) August 7, 2017

It’s what progs do best.

Related:

‘They SPIT at me’: Obianuju Ekeocha SLAMS Lefties for their discrimination and ‘Ideological Supremacy’

Because SERVANTS! Dianne Feinstein accidentally exposes the Left’s RACIST views on immigration