Pretty sure Senator Dianne Feinstein didn’t MEAN to admit the real reason Democrats don’t want to fix immigration in this country …

Feinstein: We Can’t Increase Immigration Enforcement Because No One Will Pick Our Fruit https://t.co/9VTvm0Wo6o pic.twitter.com/rffFkttuI4 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2017

OH NOEZ! Who will pick our fruit and clean our toilets if we don’t allow those happy little ILLEGAL workers from Mexico to keep crossing the border?

Remind us again why they think Republicans are the elitists?

Wow!!!!! Can you imagine if a Republican Senator said this? #DoubleStandard — Kale Magness (@kdmagness) August 6, 2017

If a Republican said this every news outlet in this country (minus Fox) would be screeching about how racist the Right is and how they want to impose modern-day slavery on illegal immigrants.

If President Trump had said this instead of Senator Feinstein, how would the media report it? — Doug Ose (@DougOse) August 7, 2017

See above.

How racist is this? — Alexander Muse (@amuse) August 6, 2017

SUPER racist.

But then again, Dianne IS a Democrat.

Dems want immigrants to pick their fruit, mop their floors, clean their houses. Republicans want Immigrants to start Businesses, succeed! — The American 🇺🇸 (@free_illuminati) August 6, 2017

And yet which party gets accused of racism all of the time?

Send #Congress to do it! At least then they would accomplish something! #Immigration #RaiseAct — Connie McDonald (@ConnieAustinTX) August 6, 2017

HA! We kinda sorta love the idea of Dianne and Nancy Pelosi picking their own fruit.

Amazing that this person is actually a US Senator??? — NY MAGA Covfefe (@vision835) August 7, 2017

Sadly in 2017 her being a U.S. Senator is pretty commonplace – no one ever accused 2017 of being all that bright of a year.

Californians on welfare can. — Timber (@AviatorRick) August 6, 2017

BOOM.

However that would be disrespecting the poor because asking those who get from the government to give a little back is racist.

But making comments about them picking our fruit ISN’T, if you’re a Democrat.