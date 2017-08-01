Many Democrats flipped their shiznit when the DCCC said they would begin funding Democrats who support life. Of course the media reported it as ‘Democrats who oppose abortion rights’ but we’re used to them framing this argument in a totally f’d up way.

Seems Rosie is a tad unhappy with funding prolife.

Just a tad.

WOMEN SHOULD FORM OUR OWN PARTY IF DEMS DO THIS #dontYOUdare https://t.co/wxYyEaGn3V — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 1, 2017

Because Democrats don’t have enough problems already … sure, fracture the party because some Democrats are prolife.

Seems accurate for progressives.

Throwing women, women's healthcare & reproductive choices under the bus seems quite easy for Dem leadership, no? https://t.co/D692g5RFvE pic.twitter.com/3bQajogxvE — Kausik (@kausikdatta22) August 1, 2017

Abortion isn’t women’s healthcare.

fight the men who want to take away womens rights IN OUR OWN PARTY? fuck them for even considering it – seriously – #IStandWithPP https://t.co/xCW6WTTID7 — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 1, 2017

When will progressive women figure out that it’s not only men who fight against abortion and in fact many, many women despise it?

Seems no time soon, which means they’ll just keep losing elections all over the country. Clearly the DCCC sees an issue if they would fund prolife Democrats at this point.

Oh and sorry but please spare us Rosie, that you care about women when you rt things like this:

Awful.

Keep it up, 2020 Trump says thanks.

Related:

Set phasers to DERP: Gizmodo writer calls William Shatner fascist for not taking any sh*t from SJWs

OUCH! James Woods has NO sympathy for Michelle Obama and her ‘struggles’ as FLOTUS