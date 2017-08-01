Awww, poor Michelle Obama.

Being the most powerful woman in the free world was apparently a massive struggle for her …

Michelle Obama Enters Spotlight To Speak Of Her Horrific "Struggles" As First Lady https://t.co/mBs6eNfjqx — Rhonda Kazmierski (@KazmierskiR) July 30, 2017

Sad, put-upon Michelle, being pampered and given everything was SUCH a struggle.

What? One personal 747 and 32 assistants weren't enough for her eight year vacation on your dime? https://t.co/2HsKhWtDcp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 31, 2017

But it was HARD being the First Lady, man. People said mean things about her and stuff.

Honestly we don’t envy anyone in public service these days because people in general hate everyone, but for Michelle to whine and complain about her struggles when all we ever saw reported about her was the many vacations she took is obnoxious.

Boo freakin HOO words hurt me let's have a pity party👻 — Doc D (Deplorable)😎 (@MikeE5037) July 31, 2017

Someone should get her a tissue.

We're the ones that suffered 8 years of America haters occupying Americas house! — Gary A Russell (@GARussell) August 1, 2017

It was always about the Obamas, never about America.

That staged trip to Target was the most horrific struggle Michelle had to endure. I'm sure it was hell acting like one of the common folk. — Brandon (@Brash_1) August 1, 2017

THE HORROR.

Hey, at least it wasn’t WalMart.

The Obama's were worth $2 million coming into office, going out of office worth $12 million. What's up with that? How'd that happen? — chet.wittkin (@chet6001) August 1, 2017

Clearly it was because of all that struggling …

Related:

KABOOM! A VERY pissed off James Woods has HARSH words for Dems and GOP after #SkinnyRepeal fail

Twitchy coverage of James Woods