Awww, poor Michelle Obama.

Being the most powerful woman in the free world was apparently a massive struggle for her …

Sad, put-upon Michelle, being pampered and given everything was SUCH a struggle.

But it was HARD being the First Lady, man. People said mean things about her and stuff.

Honestly we don’t envy anyone in public service these days because people in general hate everyone, but for Michelle to whine and complain about her struggles when all we ever saw reported about her was the many vacations she took is obnoxious.

Someone should get her a tissue.

It was always about the Obamas, never about America.

THE HORROR.

Hey, at least it wasn’t WalMart.

Clearly it was because of all that struggling …

