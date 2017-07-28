For eight years, Republicans ran on the premise that once we gave them enough power they would repeal the nightmare that is Obamacare. And now that Republicans have given them a majority in all three branches, they can’t seem to get it done.

Even though they magically voted for a full repeal of Obamacare 52 times under Obama.

James is pissed.

We are too.

Done with the @GOP AND @TheDemocrats both. These two parties can sit in the swamp and do a circle jerk forever. #SameSwamp #SameVermin — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 28, 2017

That one is gonna leave a serious mark.

Not two parties. There is one party — jimnase (@jimnase) July 28, 2017

Sadly it’s starting to feel that way.

The argument for even having parties in the first place is becoming less and less convincing… — Deep Threat (@DeeepThreat) July 28, 2017

Why bother when it’s evident they only really care about representing themselves and their own best interests.

We are totally with you. Very disgraceful for people's in this country have to work extra harder to put food on the table!!! — Sammy D (@SammyD53143128) July 28, 2017

Which was a point Ted Cruz made when he was interviewed last night after the vote. Shameful for the Senate to ignore the fact that Americans are indeed struggling to pay their own bills and put food on their tables; Obamacare is costing Americans millions every year.

Cruz also said Americans would feel betrayed, and he’s right.

Been saying that for years. Nothing but a dog and pony show. Both sides just sit there, yell at each other, and do nothing but ignore us. BS — Mark Mathur (@TheMarkMathur) July 28, 2017

Nothing more than political theatre.

Yup.

