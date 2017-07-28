The GOP won control of the WH, House and Senate, and yet…

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer heaped praise upon three GOP senators after the “skinny” repeal effort of Obamacare was voted down, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is among those thankful the party in the majority wasn’t actually the majority on the O-care vote:

Trending

Some Dems are getting a chance to relive their majority leadership glory days.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: affordable care actChuck SchumerNancy PelosiObamaCare