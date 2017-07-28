The GOP won control of the WH, House and Senate, and yet…

Pelosi gloating. This is the Republicans in power. https://t.co/tQJSKc9sAI — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) July 28, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer heaped praise upon three GOP senators after the “skinny” repeal effort of Obamacare was voted down, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is among those thankful the party in the majority wasn’t actually the majority on the O-care vote:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi: "It was a late night last night, but a victorious one for the American people" https://t.co/7FNOxuqt0b — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 28, 2017

Some Dems are getting a chance to relive their majority leadership glory days.

How heck can Pelosi think the American ppl won last night? Obviously, Politicians are not listening to the American ppl

screaming at them. — Diana Bialkowski (@DianaBialkowski) July 28, 2017

Feels like Harry Reid never left the senate. — Social Network User (@parsippanyan) July 28, 2017