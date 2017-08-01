William Shatner has been defending himself for days from SJWs attacking him on all fronts. Not sure why they think attacking an 86-year-old icon who changed the world of sci-fi as we know it is a good idea, but then again no one ever accused SJWs of being all that bright in the first place.

Notice how Matt here from Gizmodo says Shatner ‘is going fascist’ for falling out of line with their preferred agenda:

William Shatner going fascist is probably the least surprising thing of 2017 tbh — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) July 31, 2017

FORGET that Shatner is Jewish, he was also the star of a TV show that broke race and sex barriers like none other before it.

And this jack-a-ninny has the nerve to disrespect him and say he’s gone fascist?

No.

What's wrong with you people? — Mads (@MMads2) August 1, 2017

Where do we start?

All the things are fascist, this week. — TheMOABinator (@manofmanychins) August 1, 2017

ALL THINGS!!!

Find a dictionary. Stop throwing around terms like this so loosely. — Rudy Harris (@t0eknife) August 1, 2017

Psh, you expect someone like Matt to actually understand the words he uses to attack people? Silly.

Oh yeah, check out how they’ve been treating Shatner:

Troll update cont'd. Then the underaged child started a series of attacks. See? How the troll operates? pic.twitter.com/rkVzzJLzTz — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 1, 2017

Yup, we see it.

🙄 They attack, doxx & harass over this ship. Do you just comment without even looking or reflecting? 🤔Wait, are you a sock puppet for them? https://t.co/0zOjpeN27k — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 1, 2017

And Matt called Shatner the fascist.

K.

