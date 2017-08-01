Huh? What the … is he serious?

Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting President Trump for using what he says is an anti-Irish racial slur in a speech on Friday, the civil rights leaders announced. “Paddy wagon” is the term that offends Sharpton, a former Democratic presidential candidate. Trump used the term — which refers to a police van — during his remarks at an event honoring police officers in Brentwood, N.Y.

Oh good grief. What, was Al worried he wasn’t the most obnoxious ‘activist’ out there any more?

On behalf of the Irish-Americans, please take a seat Al — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 1, 2017

This is just embarrassing.

Does Al really think Irish-Americans want or need him to defend them against anything, let alone the phrase ‘paddy wagon’?

IS THAT THE BEST THIS RACE-BAITING CLOWN CAN DO???🤡 — joyk9 (@joynorthga) August 1, 2017

Without Obama in the White House giving him attention?

Yes.

Heh.

