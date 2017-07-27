As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton’s new book is called, ‘What Happened.’ No, we’re not making that up and OMG the amount of trolling Hillary has received for said book is LEGENDARY.

For example, Hillary will HATE this suggested cover from James Woods …

But we totally LOVE IT.

The only way to make this funnier is to put the state of Wisconsin on the back cover and something along the lines of Hillary hasn’t found that state just yet.

Trending

No? Cut us some slack, they can’t all be GOLD … 

Her daughter’s book is called, ‘She Persisted’ – this could work.

Something like that.

Heh.

That would have been the perfect title.

Related:

You LOST: Hillary Clinton’s new book ‘What Happened’ sparks HILLARYOUS burns and mockery

YOUR MOM: Conservatives light Chelsea Clinton UP for claiming Trump ‘consistently fails’ LGBT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonJames Woodswhat happened