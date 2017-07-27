As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton’s new book is called, ‘What Happened.’ No, we’re not making that up and OMG the amount of trolling Hillary has received for said book is LEGENDARY.

For example, Hillary will HATE this suggested cover from James Woods …

But we totally LOVE IT.

WHAT HAPPENED by Hillary Clinton… pic.twitter.com/3SZin7fiPe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2017

The only way to make this funnier is to put the state of Wisconsin on the back cover and something along the lines of Hillary hasn’t found that state just yet.

No? Cut us some slack, they can’t all be GOLD …

"What Happened" She Persisted & LOST AGAIN! 😎🤣 pic.twitter.com/WJLUESS0P0 — CS Reno 💋🍸🇺🇸 (@CinSmith1) July 27, 2017

Her daughter’s book is called, ‘She Persisted’ – this could work.

All because of those damn Russians — Ritchie Funk (@myrightthumb) July 27, 2017

Something like that.

Heh.

BITTER by Hillary Clinton — beach (@beachws) July 27, 2017

That would have been the perfect title.

Related:

You LOST: Hillary Clinton’s new book ‘What Happened’ sparks HILLARYOUS burns and mockery

YOUR MOM: Conservatives light Chelsea Clinton UP for claiming Trump ‘consistently fails’ LGBT