Chelsea Clinton must have been paying zero attention when her parents were in office. As a CLINTON, she seriously seems to think she has any room to bash Trump for ‘failing to support LGBT’ equal rights …

No. President Trump has consistently failed to support LGBT equal rights, dignity & safety in the U.S. & around world (e.g. Chechnya/Russia) https://t.co/nXY5uYjz4S — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 26, 2017

Her mom said marriage was only between a man and a woman.

Her dad passed DOMA (the Defense of Marriage Act).

Neither were exactly supportive of the LGBT community, but tell us more about Trump, Chelsea.

Trump was for gay marriage back when Daddy was signing DOMA an Mom insisted "it's a sacred bond between a man and woman." #SpinFail — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) July 26, 2017

Don't Ask Don't Tell was under your father's term.

Your mother and father both felt that marriage was between a man and a woman.

Facts. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) July 26, 2017

Oh wait, what did they call it when Obama suddenly decided he supported gay marriage? He EVOLVED. Hillary EVOLVED. That’s it.

*eye roll*

Not to mention the amount of money Chelsea’s family has taken from countries who arrest, punish and even execute gay people.

How much money do you suppose your family has taken from countries who execute gay people? Rough estimate is fine. — Velvet Froman (@TMIWITW) July 26, 2017

No matter how horrible Chelsea and the Democrats want to pretend Trump is, Hillary was worse. That is the sad reality of being a Clinton.

@washingtonpost you do know your a Clinton right? — S. Rey (@kirtland20) July 26, 2017

Makes ya’ wonder.

"Consistently?" He's been President for 6 months moron. Your mom hasn't supported anyone for longer than than the hour it took to pander. — Silly Kohn (@SillyKohn) July 26, 2017

Wow Chelsea, this didn’t go well for you.

After your parents take billions from regimes that kill gays… you are pointing fingers at everyone else?? Hypocrite. — Warner Todd Huston (@warnerthuston) July 26, 2017

Ouch, right?

