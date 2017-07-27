We can tell you EXACTLY what happened Hillary … HA!

#HillaryClinton will be opening up about her 2016 campaign and election loss in a new book called, “What Happened.” pic.twitter.com/sWruFIcTLm — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2017

Sorry, excuse us for a second … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!

OMG DID SHE REALLY NAME HER BOOK ‘WHAT HAPPENED’?!?

HA HA HA HA.

*breathes*

Ok, our bad. All good now.

But seriously, OMG.

New: Cover/Title for Hillary Clinton's campaign memoir: "What Happened" Release Date: September 12, 2017 (Yes, this is real) pic.twitter.com/iLohRKOaZF — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 27, 2017

With all of the minions around her, did no one in her circle say, “Hillary, yeah don’t kill the messenger but DUDE, that title will open you up to all sorts of trolling. Like SERIOUS trolling.”

Guess not.

Boom.

You lost. We know what happened. — JHershey (@JHershey21) July 27, 2017

Yup.

"What Happened" is that nobody wants to pay Hillary Clinton $500k for a speech any more, so she really needs you to buy this book. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 27, 2017

What happened ?? BENGHAZI !! https://t.co/AOfWbch3em — Don Perla (@JustDonPerla) July 27, 2017

Sensing a theme Hillary will NOT like here.

Here's what happened: HRC ran a shitty campaign, relied almost entirely on identity politics & blamed Russia. https://t.co/GizfpHDMjq — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) July 27, 2017

Hey, ask a stupid question …

Editor’s note: The name of Hilldawg’s book is SO generic that when we search Twitter to pull tweets we get ALL sorts of craziness. Superb marketing there folks. Heh.

Related:

YOUR MOM: Conservatives light Chelsea Clinton UP for claiming Trump ‘consistently fails’ LGBT