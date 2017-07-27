Would someone please stop the World now?

We’d like to get off, thanks.

Seriously?

We hold these truths to be self-evident: Trans women are women. Trans feminism is feminism. And #TransRightsAreHumanRights. — Ms. Magazine (@MsMagazine) July 26, 2017

Guess who Ms. Magazine ticked off the most with this tweet?

Women. REAL women.

Women's rights are not human rights, apparently — Closeted XX Cishet (@closetedcishet) July 26, 2017

If you'd be so kind, please explain the "truth" and the "self-evident" part of this statement. — Levans (@karmadorjal) July 27, 2017

And cis women get to be second class and better shut up and bow down to the trans women and they better like it OR ELSE!!!! — GrumpySeamstress (@dindog22) July 27, 2017

Way to go, harpies.

You are cutting your legs out from under REAL women and at a cost that nullifies every ounce of "feminism" you pretend to exude. — Whiskey Pete (@PrivilegeMr) July 27, 2017

It’s like SJWs get so focused on defying Trump that they forget the trans argument takes away from the women’s rights movement. Especially if they are going to segregate trans women and treat them as a special class.

Womanhood is now as cheap as a knockoff outfit at Walmart, with flats — LiberalSoupnCrackers (@liberalsoup) July 27, 2017

Also calling men "women" in fact completely obliterated "feminism" #oops pic.twitter.com/763WvGBal8 — BadgerRightWI (@WIRightSconnie) July 27, 2017

Thanks, Ms. Magazine. *eye roll*

Science deniers — TheForgottenMan 🇺🇸 (@US395) July 27, 2017

Sanity deniers is more like it.

Trans women are men. #sciencematters — The Beard 🇺🇸 (@TuffAdams) July 27, 2017

Psh, so oppressive and stuff.

And sane people hold this truth to be self-evident: that Ms. Magazine lives on another planet and in a different dimension. — James White (@DrOakley1689) July 27, 2017

Check please.

