Yesterday, Donald Trump announced on Twitter that trans folks would no longer be allowed to join the military. Granted, it came out later that there was nothing actually in the works for this and that those trans who currently serve would not be kicked out, but that didn’t stop Lady Gaga from going ‘gaga’ over his tweets.

Did Lady Gaga know that being mentally ill (which someone who has attempted suicide traditionally is) automatically disqualifies them from the military?

Oopsie gaga.

So basically Lady Gaga just solidified WHY Trump is right to ban trans from the military.

Way to go.

Yup.

With friends like Lady Gaga, who needs enemies, right trans folks?

