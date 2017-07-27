Yesterday, Donald Trump announced on Twitter that trans folks would no longer be allowed to join the military. Granted, it came out later that there was nothing actually in the works for this and that those trans who currently serve would not be kicked out, but that didn’t stop Lady Gaga from going ‘gaga’ over his tweets.

. @POTUS Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Did Lady Gaga know that being mentally ill (which someone who has attempted suicide traditionally is) automatically disqualifies them from the military?

So give them a weapon and put them in life or death situations? This is an argument you'd use to support a ban, sweetheart. https://t.co/y4Q9QqIrks — Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 27, 2017

Oopsie gaga.

So it's better if they do it in a foxhole? — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 27, 2017

So basically Lady Gaga just solidified WHY Trump is right to ban trans from the military.

Suicide attempts are a disqualification to enter the military for anybody. Trans or not. You're not very bright are you? — Denise (@neeceetx) July 27, 2017

Way to go.

So…they already can't deal with daily life but will do fine in nice relaxing COMBAT.

Put down the pipe. — Sifty Sutton (@siftyboones) July 27, 2017

Yup.

So, you're saying they're a ticking time bomb and liability, but we should ignore all that and let them into the military anyway?#EpicFail — MarkusUSA (@MarkusUSA) July 27, 2017

Gosh, one might conclude they're unstable or something. Let's give them the keys to our ICBMs. What could go wrong? — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) July 27, 2017

With friends like Lady Gaga, who needs enemies, right trans folks?

