Like many on the Right, Jenna Jameson appears to support the president banning trans people from serving in the military, and was annoyed with the Left’s BS hashtaggery #TransRightsAreHumanRights.

A salute to the 15,000+ transgender patriots now currently serving in the United States Military. #ThankYouLGBT #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/jm5Im4oHUd — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 26, 2017

Sorry Luke, this isn’t the hashtag you’re looking for.

Another moronic hashtag for downtrodden celebrities to virtue signal under https://t.co/clPO4OflwR — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) July 26, 2017

Downtrodden.

Heh.

We have a high suicide rate because of societal bullshit and the hate that come with it. It's not because of being trans. — River Stark▲☭🏳️‍🌈 (@WickdTransWitch) July 26, 2017

People aren’t attacking trans people for being trans, they’re just questioning whether or not trans people belong in the military.

Yeah? Is that why the suicide rate was so high with black people before the civil rights act? Oh. Wait. It wasn't. pic.twitter.com/alLX2J9lzZ — Kaveriis (@Kaveriis) July 26, 2017

Oof.

These dolts can’t even get Jenna’s name right:

Gemma you are mean — Aman Hussain (@amanhussainp) July 26, 2017

My name is Jenna, and no, I am not mean… I just speak the inconvenient truth https://t.co/7HgjhLTuOL — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) July 26, 2017

Painful.

Impeachment– where are we in regards to that process and how can we speed things along?

Trump is a disgrace #TransRightsAreHumanRights — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 26, 2017

Actually the way Twitter verifies every Lefty on the planet is the real disgrace, but we digress.

I wonder why #TransRightsAreHumanRights didnt trend during the 7 years transgenders were banned from the military under Obama. — Sarah H. Sandiers (@SarahHSandiers) July 26, 2017

Hrm.

Because we live in a dumbed down world of "sugar coat everything to avoid hurting feelings" https://t.co/XMTAkVwOPs — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) July 27, 2017

Everyone was so delicate then.

You're so unintelligent — Joe Crawford (@JoeCrawfordLive) July 27, 2017

Ugh, Lefty men are so sexist and condescending.

And Canadian apparently.

*snort*

We’re still not sure why Lefties think it’s a good idea to troll Jenna Jameson.

She doesn’t take any prisoners.

