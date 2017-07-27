As Twitchy reported earlier, the Wicked Witch of the Pantsuits released the name of her new book, ‘What Happened.’ And as Twitchy readers know, we made fun of her A LOT for it, and so did the good people on Twitter (especially James Woods!).

On that note, leave it to Conservative Twitter to try and come up with better titles for Hillary’s new book, ‘What Happened.’

Honestly she would have received far less trolling if she had used some of these … heck, the book might even sell.

Here are a few of the best #BetterNamesForHillaryBook.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Boom Boom Boom#BetterNamesForHillarysBook pic.twitter.com/Z0FWTrTZVc — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 27, 2017

#BetterNamesForHillarysBook

Fifty Shades Of Cray — Lizzy Lou Who🌸 (@_wintergirl93) July 27, 2017

Lord of the Lies#BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 27, 2017

The Liar, The Witch, and The YouTube Video #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) July 27, 2017

Hitchhiker's Guide To Michigan and Wisconsin#BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Allen Ray 🎯 (@2CynicAl65) July 27, 2017

Day Drinking Because You Hate Me: A Tale of Loss#BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) July 27, 2017

#BetterNamesForHillarysBook Robot Love by Peter Daou — Marc Logic (@marcannem96) July 27, 2017

Calling It In: How To Campaign Lazy #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Dan Wright 🇺🇸 🇳🇮 (@MadFiest) July 27, 2017

Alternate cover for @HillaryClinton's upcoming book pic.twitter.com/aWoGXLyk14 — America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) July 27, 2017

How to rig an election and still lose. #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Tub (@theyellowtub) July 27, 2017

The Crooked and the Dead #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) July 27, 2017

A Tale of Two Crooks #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Sherri P (@sunsetflyers) July 27, 2017

#BetterNamesForHillarysBook

Cankles Hears A Who — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 27, 2017

The Devil Wears Pantsuits

#BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Joey (@JoeyStalin1917) July 27, 2017

#BetterNamesForHillarysBook How to avoid prison — StarStuddedStatik ® (@statik310) July 27, 2017

Heh.

We love you, Conservative Twitter.

