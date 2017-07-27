As Twitchy reported earlier, the Wicked Witch of the Pantsuits released the name of her new book, ‘What Happened.’ And as Twitchy readers know, we made fun of her A LOT for it, and so did the good people on Twitter (especially James Woods!).
On that note, leave it to Conservative Twitter to try and come up with better titles for Hillary’s new book, ‘What Happened.’
Honestly she would have received far less trolling if she had used some of these … heck, the book might even sell.
Here are a few of the best #BetterNamesForHillaryBook.
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Boom Boom Boom#BetterNamesForHillarysBook pic.twitter.com/Z0FWTrTZVc
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 27, 2017
#BetterNamesForHillarysBook
Fifty Shades Of Cray
— Lizzy Lou Who🌸 (@_wintergirl93) July 27, 2017
Lord of the Lies#BetterNamesForHillarysBook
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 27, 2017
The Liar, The Witch, and The YouTube Video
— Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) July 27, 2017
#BetterNamesForHillarysBook
Oh, The Places You'll Fall! pic.twitter.com/GoZvvuwF6l
— Lizzy Lou Who🌸 (@_wintergirl93) July 27, 2017
Hitchhiker's Guide To Michigan and Wisconsin#BetterNamesForHillarysBook
— Allen Ray 🎯 (@2CynicAl65) July 27, 2017
Day Drinking Because You Hate Me: A Tale of Loss#BetterNamesForHillarysBook
— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) July 27, 2017
Robot Love
by Peter Daou
— Marc Logic (@marcannem96) July 27, 2017
Calling It In: How To Campaign Lazy
— Dan Wright 🇺🇸 🇳🇮 (@MadFiest) July 27, 2017
Alternate cover for @HillaryClinton's upcoming book pic.twitter.com/aWoGXLyk14
— America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) July 27, 2017
How to rig an election and still lose. #BetterNamesForHillarysBook
— Tub (@theyellowtub) July 27, 2017
The Crooked and the Dead #BetterNamesForHillarysBook
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) July 27, 2017
A Tale of Two Crooks #BetterNamesForHillarysBook
— Sherri P (@sunsetflyers) July 27, 2017
#BetterNamesForHillarysBook
Close, But No Cigar pic.twitter.com/Hk1i57NLCD
— Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) July 27, 2017
The Great Hacksby #BetterNamesForHillarysBook pic.twitter.com/eq83o5xoN2
— Patriotic Constance (@FishFunSun) July 27, 2017
#BetterNamesForHillarysBook
Cankles Hears A Who
— Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 27, 2017
The Devil Wears Pantsuits
#BetterNamesForHillarysBook
— Joey (@JoeyStalin1917) July 27, 2017
How to avoid prison
— StarStuddedStatik ® (@statik310) July 27, 2017
Heh.
We love you, Conservative Twitter.
