The title of Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book sparked instant mockery, but the introduction is also a doozy:
From HRC's new book: "I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down." pic.twitter.com/qSUe3aNsD4
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 27, 2017
Really heroic how she picked herself up after such an ordeal. pic.twitter.com/5L3WzeDV0o
— BT (@back_ttys) July 27, 2017
Free from the constraints of running lol? So she was restrained before?? ✋😭😂 @maximccan @alllyZ @mizbiz13 @beripsnicotti @stephhh_marie_ https://t.co/wfZRx6PuA7
— QuesaDilla (@azdilla31) July 27, 2017
Now that’s rich!
Finally we'll get to see the REAL Hillary (For the 17th time) https://t.co/nI8iIOxmYI
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2017
So is this now a re-re-re-re-re-re-RE-launch?
So basically she's gonna hand out free advice after running one of the most inept campaigns in modern history.
Gold, Jerry. Gold. https://t.co/kcYJviAuwc
— David Edward (@_David_Edward) July 27, 2017
"With humor and candor" lmfao
— RKing (@FLGatorKing) July 27, 2017
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Hillary is simply proving that everything we said about her…is true.
— Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) July 27, 2017
If political comedians were as brave as they claimed they'd have a field day with this stuff.
— BT (@back_ttys) July 27, 2017
Imagine if she put such analysis and passion into actually winning instead of taking it for granted she would coast to victory.
— JK (@JKHokie) July 27, 2017
FFS! This is the longest pity party EVER.
— 🇺🇸Anmarie 🍺 (@LiberalHeretic) July 27, 2017
I'm skeptical of how much "humor" is in this. https://t.co/h3w3AECPyl
— David Eric Kelly (@Lt_Buckets) July 27, 2017
We’re sure it’s funny, but probably not intentionally.