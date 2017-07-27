The title of Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book sparked instant mockery, but the introduction is also a doozy:

From HRC's new book: "I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down." pic.twitter.com/qSUe3aNsD4 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 27, 2017

Really heroic how she picked herself up after such an ordeal. pic.twitter.com/5L3WzeDV0o — BT (@back_ttys) July 27, 2017

Now that’s rich!

Finally we'll get to see the REAL Hillary (For the 17th time) https://t.co/nI8iIOxmYI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2017

So is this now a re-re-re-re-re-re-RE-launch?

So basically she's gonna hand out free advice after running one of the most inept campaigns in modern history. Gold, Jerry. Gold. https://t.co/kcYJviAuwc — David Edward (@_David_Edward) July 27, 2017

"With humor and candor" lmfao — RKing (@FLGatorKing) July 27, 2017

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Hillary is simply proving that everything we said about her…is true. — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) July 27, 2017

If political comedians were as brave as they claimed they'd have a field day with this stuff. — BT (@back_ttys) July 27, 2017

Imagine if she put such analysis and passion into actually winning instead of taking it for granted she would coast to victory. — JK (@JKHokie) July 27, 2017

FFS! This is the longest pity party EVER. — 🇺🇸Anmarie 🍺 (@LiberalHeretic) July 27, 2017

I'm skeptical of how much "humor" is in this. https://t.co/h3w3AECPyl — David Eric Kelly (@Lt_Buckets) July 27, 2017

We’re sure it’s funny, but probably not intentionally.