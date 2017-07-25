Sorry Liz, Democrats already destroyed health care. The GOP just has to figure out how to fix it …

Democrats have gone from simply disagreeing with GOP policy to insisting that OMG WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE IF THE GOP DOESN’T VOTE A CERTAIN WAY!

Seriously.

Their policies are suddenly life and death.

Trending

And they wonder why they can’t win elections.

Thanks Obama.

*GASP*

Also weird how Obamacare made us all magically immortal … while covering prostate care for women.

Related:

CHARGE! Conservatives DESTROY hyperbole queen Nancy Pelosi, take over lame #SaveACA tag

RETURN to sender! Sally Kohn writes ‘letter’ to Senate Repubs about Obamacare (doesn’t go well)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACAElizabeth WarrenGOPhealth careObamaCare