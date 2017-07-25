Sorry Liz, Democrats already destroyed health care. The GOP just has to figure out how to fix it …

WATCH: Warren: "This is not a drill," GOP about to vote on "destroying health care" https://t.co/XbZvLQVKcH pic.twitter.com/gowU6ArTJB — The Hill (@thehill) July 25, 2017

Democrats have gone from simply disagreeing with GOP policy to insisting that OMG WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE IF THE GOP DOESN’T VOTE A CERTAIN WAY!

Seriously.

Their policies are suddenly life and death.

This wack job is just one of the faces of the DemocRat party. And the DemocRats wonder why their party is going down the tubes. — NHBirddog (@nh1Birddog) July 25, 2017

And they wonder why they can’t win elections.

Don't worry it's already been destroyed — pizzatruther (@lakjhgfbn) July 25, 2017

Thanks Obama.

Maybe instead of obstructing, you should have worked with republicans… to clean up YOUR mess. — Rookie Robison (@msrookiemonster) July 25, 2017

*GASP*

Weird how before Obamacare nobody had health care. — Joel Fine (@joelfine) July 25, 2017

Also weird how Obamacare made us all magically immortal … while covering prostate care for women.

