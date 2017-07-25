Not sure why Sally thought this tweet was a good idea. To be fair, we’re not sure why Sally thinks tweeting in general is a good idea, but we digress.

Sally tweeted a ‘letter’ to Senate Republicans about Obamacare:

Dear Senate Republicans, Obamacare isn't perfect. But Trumpcare is worse. Way, way worse. Please do the right thing. Vote no! – America — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) July 25, 2017

Since when does Sally speak for America?

Dear Sally, you are not America. Sincerely, -America — Levi Plotkin (@PlotkinLevi) July 25, 2017

That's the problem Sally, you still think you speak for America — Lady Boss (@misskt_a_j) July 25, 2017

Progressives always think they know best because in their minds people in general are inherently stupid.

Obamacare is beyond "not perfect." We all know it was set up2 fail & when HRC got the job, she'd push for single payer. How'd that work out? — BRH1964 (@brh1964) July 25, 2017

Obamacare was always the catalyst for single payer in the minds of Democrats; you know they are licking their chops at the thought of having even more control over Americans.

And now they expect Republicans to fix their mess.

America loudly said to vote no about Obamacare and the Democrats rammed that POS through in the middle of the night. You were silent then — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) July 25, 2017

She was also silent when millions of American families lost their coverage under Obamacare … convenient, eh?

Let's just pass it to see what's in it? -Karma — Adam Strange (@Till_Daddy) July 25, 2017

Boom.

Trumpcare is bad… you're right. How about a clean repeal then? — Matthew Stein (@mstein81) July 25, 2017

We all seem to agree on TrumpaCare, nobody likes it. So let’s just repeal Obamacare and leave the health insurance world alone? Crazy, right?

Dear Sally Kohn,

My health insurance has gone up by 33% and my deductibles by several thousand $. Because of Obamacare.

– Father of two — Sean Cooan (@MinnTrusty) July 25, 2017

Details details, she’s got a narrative to push.