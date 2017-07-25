Hey Democrats, we’re not trying to tell you how to do your jobs, but Nancy Pelosi is probably the LAST Democrat you want talking about Obamacare in any way, shape or manner.

Because we’ll just eat her up, every time.

Republicans have been working since Day 1 of the Trump Administration to drive up health care costs as a political ploy. #ProtectOurCare — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 25, 2017

Political ploy. PSH. Like Pelosi has ANY business whining about political ploys.

She’s almost as shameless as Sally Kohn.

What the hell are you carrying on about, more Hyperbole? I challenge you to cite data & evidence to back up your ridiculous claim. — Maximus D Maridius (@labuda_robert) July 25, 2017

What R U doing about it? What does Protect Our Care mean? Ur inept. STEP DOWN so someone w strength can lead. Bring on Maxine or Barbara Lee — LindaMilazzo (@LindaMilazzo) July 25, 2017

Uh, no. The crap law you passed to find out what's in it did that all by itself. OWN IT! — Republicanvet (@Republicanvet91) July 25, 2017

That may actually be Obamacare’s nickname, the crap law.

Republicans must stop sabotaging the ACA, and join Democrats in passing stabilizing measures before the August recess. #ProtectOurCare — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 25, 2017

What was it she said? ‘We have to pass it so you can see what’s in it.’

If you are ever nauseous and need to bring it up, watching this will likely help… pic.twitter.com/icQsOVylkB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2017

That works.

According to estimates from Obama Admin, Obamacare rates are expected to rise over 20% on avg this year for most popular plan. But #Trump. https://t.co/auGFnQhpYR — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 25, 2017

Everything is ‘But Trump’ with the Left these days.

Remember when it was, ‘But Bush’?

I wonder where these #ProtectOurCare pricks were when millions of families just like mine lost their insurance in 2010 because of ObamaCare. — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 24, 2017

Probably too busy protecting their Messiah, Obama.

The ACA is collapsing, as designed. Except, they planned on Meemaw Clinton being in the White House to usher in single payer. Lol#SaveACA — ScottInSC (@ScottInSC) July 25, 2017

#SaveACA or the children will die! P.S. Charlie Gard is better off. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 25, 2017

#SaveACA because you can keep your doctor, healthcare plan, and your premiums will be cheaper. Oh sorry those were all lies#RepealObamacare — Unnamed source (@Gregmichael78) July 25, 2017

#SaveACA, what?! Save the lives of people who work hard, pay taxes and can't afford healthcare anymore. #KillACA — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 25, 2017

It’s pathetic really, Democrats have so badly hosed health insurance and health care in this country that people don’t know that repealing their nonsense would actually help them. They’re so busy fear mongering to keep power they forget their job is to serve the people.

And Obamacare is hurting the people.

#RepealObamacare

Related:

RETURN to sender! Sally Kohn writes ‘letter’ to Senate Repubs about Obamacare (doesn’t go well)