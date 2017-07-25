Hey Democrats, we’re not trying to tell you how to do your jobs, but Nancy Pelosi is probably the LAST Democrat you want talking about Obamacare in any way, shape or manner.

Because we’ll just eat her up, every time.

Political ploy. PSH. Like Pelosi has ANY business whining about political ploys.

She’s almost as shameless as Sally Kohn.

Trending

That may actually be Obamacare’s nickname, the crap law.

What was it she said? ‘We have to pass it so you can see what’s in it.’

That works.

Everything is ‘But Trump’ with the Left these days.

Remember when it was, ‘But Bush’?

Probably too busy protecting their Messiah, Obama.

It’s pathetic really, Democrats have so badly hosed health insurance and health care in this country that people don’t know that repealing their nonsense would actually help them. They’re so busy fear mongering to keep power they forget their job is to serve the people.

And Obamacare is hurting the people.

#RepealObamacare

Related:

RETURN to sender! Sally Kohn writes ‘letter’ to Senate Repubs about Obamacare (doesn’t go well)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ProtectOurCareNancy PelosiObamaCare