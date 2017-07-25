Nothing says equality like being a nitpicky whiner like Brandon Friedman going through a photo of Trump’s interns and complaining about the race and sex of the young people pictured.

Keep it classy.

And surely Brandon’s own company, that he co-founded, is good about diversity with their hires … right?

OOPS.

Ouch.

Don’t start none won’t be none, Brandon.

Forget their character, intelligence or ability, clearly there aren’t enough Filipino Tilt-O-Wheel operators represented in that photo!

Of course they do, otherwise their agenda would make zero sense.

Yup. No one ever claimed these folks were overly bright.

Of course it is, and nobody does shallow quite as well as the Left.

