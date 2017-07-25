Nothing says equality like being a nitpicky whiner like Brandon Friedman going through a photo of Trump’s interns and complaining about the race and sex of the young people pictured.

Keep it classy.

Trump's White House interns did their team photo today. A quick analysis:

Total interns: 115

Men: 81

Women: 34

Black men: 2

Black women: 0 pic.twitter.com/TZH99hoYgP — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 25, 2017

And surely Brandon’s own company, that he co-founded, is good about diversity with their hires … right?

Leadership of company you co-founded, based on quick analysis of website in your bio: 67% male

83% white

0% black Yay, identity politics! https://t.co/5ypCPVgfVV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 25, 2017

OOPS.

Ouch.

Don’t start none won’t be none, Brandon.

So much for valuing the character of the individuals involved. Let's count kinds of people more! Progress! https://t.co/U4o38IsnvK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 25, 2017

Forget their character, intelligence or ability, clearly there aren’t enough Filipino Tilt-O-Wheel operators represented in that photo!

Did you compliment President Bush on his diverse administration? You guys pick and choose. — Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) July 25, 2017

Of course they do, otherwise their agenda would make zero sense.

All gender and race all the time. That's all they think about. But we're sexist and racist. — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) July 25, 2017

Yup. No one ever claimed these folks were overly bright.

Isn't pointing out skin color and gender the type of shallow judgements the civil rights movement fought against? — Ross Kecseg (@rkecseg84) July 25, 2017

Of course it is, and nobody does shallow quite as well as the Left.

