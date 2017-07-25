Tucker didn’t mention her skin color or sex when he asked Maxine Waters how she has amassed so much wealth on a lawmaker’s salary. Thinking this was her way of deflecting and avoiding answering the question …

Maxine Waters​ calls Tucker racist for asking how she got so rich on just a lawmaker's salary. pic.twitter.com/UxfsO13J3G — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2017

She doesn’t seem overly excited about appearing with Tucker to discuss these concerns. Interesting to listen to him talk about the research they’ve done into Waters, and how even one liberal organization has deemed her one of the most corrupt lawmakers.

Also didn’t know she represents one of the poorest areas in California and doesn’t even actually live there.

Wow.

Old habits are hard to break.

Because Tucker couldn’t possibly care about political integrity, no no, he’s asking her because she’s black or something. And she thought that was a smart way to answer?

She is dreadful — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) July 25, 2017

She really is.

