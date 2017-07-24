Seems Chuck has figured out screeching about Russia 24/7 isn’t doing the Democratic Party any favors …

Although looking at this so-called ‘Better Deal,’ we’re not sure this will work any better for them.

Democrats have a clear message: the American people deserve #ABetterDeal. Read more on our plan: https://t.co/nfPfSNtozs — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 24, 2017

From The New York Times:

First, we’re going to increase people’s pay. Second, we’re going to reduce their everyday expenses. And third, we’re going to provide workers with the tools they need for the 21st-century economy.

Notice one key theme in all of Chuck’s babbling —> THE GOVERNMENT is going to do this for people. Until they figure out the government is just in the way they’ll continue to strangle people economically and trap them in poverty.

Which is likely their ultimate goal anyway.

Democrats choose illegal aliens over struggling Americans. The American People are woke. The democrat party is anti-American. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 24, 2017

Anti-free market at least.

Does this "better deal" include NOT rigging the primary to pump up some stuffed 1990s reject pantsuit? *looks at hillary*

If not, eff off — PinkFlamingo (@OnePinkFlamingo) July 24, 2017

Even Democrats think this is garbage … not lookin’ good, Chucky.

Nice work this weekend. With friends like you, we don't need enemies. — Zuzu's Petals (@babsben) July 24, 2017

You are NOT of @SenatorReid calibre. Senator Reid will never give @realDonaldTrump cover to hit a Democrat with. #TrumpRussiaCollusion — kathy279 (@kathy279) July 24, 2017

#DearChuck your "Better Deal" was already Hillary's. She didn't leave out social issues that matter to POC & women https://t.co/wRDTpwhulB — Lynn V. (@lynnv378) July 24, 2017

Stop the Hillary bashing Senator! It demeans your attempts at inclusion! — Kristine Wingert (@KristineWinger1) July 24, 2017

Seriously Chuck, FDR used evidence based policies. $15 an hour in rural Arkansas will destroy businesses there, and you know it. — Jessica 🌐 (@NoFascistsPls) July 24, 2017

I see your tune has gotten a little better,since you went on the talkshows and disparaged our nominee — Regina (@ReginaA1981) July 24, 2017

This went well.

Then again, reality has never been his strong point:

The government took over 1/6 of our economy with Healthcare insurance and failing miserably. And you want us to trust you with the rest? — L Gambino Fessler (@LGambino1) July 24, 2017

Chuck thinks that people are just too stupid to understand that Democrats know best, so he’s trying to talk down to them. And he wonders why they keep losing elections.

No need to read it. Your plan is a cradle to grave nanny state. — HikerDog🐕 (@HikerDog67) July 24, 2017

Yup. And sorry but doesn’t Chuck realize a Democrat had been in power for nearly a decade? Why would he think people would sign on for more of the same when it failed us to begin with?

Perhaps someone should point out the number of politically-elected seats Democrats lost under Obama.

