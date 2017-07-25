Oh boy.

Leave it to progressives to ruin a movie about emoji for kids …

The Emoji Movie is going to be such a political trainwreck. (article via @FreeBeacon https://t.co/Eik6SnTQJQ ) pic.twitter.com/SNqamYiWnj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 24, 2017

Not only are they intentionally trying to indoctrinate kids with progressive values (hello oxymoron), but they are saying this movie is a way to fight the president.

And no one in their little group of Hollywood nutbags saw an issue here?

Seems The Emoji Movie is even pushing this nonsense in their social media:

We’re gonna bet the person who thought this was a good idea hasn’t shaved her (or HIS, heh) legs or armpits in about a decade.

Just guessing.

Wonder who this is supposed to be:

It pays off to not be a party pooper. #EmojiOfTheYear #EmojiMovie 💩🎉 pic.twitter.com/HPSuL1eF2a — The Emoji Movie (@EmojiMovie) July 22, 2017

Whatever happened to letting kids be kids?

how about we just let kids adopt their own political views as they get older. jfc — Julian (@legendofchinn) July 25, 2017

Clearly the Left thinks they need to control how kids think from the get go.

It’s honestly very creepy.

I don't know what's worse tbh. Trying to push your agenda on children trough a kids movie, or that mi kid wants to see this movie… — Anthony Dunlap (@ADofCLE) July 24, 2017

The kids of this editor also want to see the movie … and upon reading all of this, that won’t be happening.

Way to market-fail, The Emoji Movie.

Related:

RETURN to sender! Sally Kohn writes ‘letter’ to Senate Repubs about Obamacare (doesn’t go well)

Ha! Dems new slogan mocked at ‘Better Deal’ launch in rural Va. (Hint: Pelosi WON’T laugh)