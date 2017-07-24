The Democrats’ new slogan “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future” has been getting shredded from all directions. Undaunted, the Dems took the official slogan unveiling on the road today with the pledge (threat?) to do more events around the country:

Dems about to roll out their economic agenda at press event here in Berryville, VA pic.twitter.com/AAJdfH7FVv — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) July 24, 2017

Among those expected: Schumer, Pelosi, Warner, Klobuchar, Warren, Van Hollen, Bustos, Jeffries https://t.co/Sv87epbUGK — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) July 24, 2017

Protesters quietly hold signs targeting Sen. Mark Warner, who's on stage at Dem economic agenda event here pic.twitter.com/TnrFxVyClM — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) July 24, 2017

"the fact that we're all standing here today sends a powerful statement: Democrats are unified" – Schumer pic.twitter.com/xz1eDj28Ny — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) July 24, 2017

Pelosi says they're kicking off agenda here in Berryville, but soon taking it "on the road" elsewhere — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) July 24, 2017

The DNC might be trying to make their party sound fresh, but one protester offered a reminder that it’s still the same ol’ Democrats:

Protester pokes fun at Dems slogan "Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future," which critics have likened to Papa Johns slogan pic.twitter.com/IqZF2P0Nk6 — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) July 24, 2017

Heh.