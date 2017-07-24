The Democrats’ new slogan “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future” has been getting shredded from all directions. Undaunted, the Dems took the official slogan unveiling on the road today with the pledge (threat?) to do more events around the country:

Trending

The DNC might be trying to make their party sound fresh, but one protester offered a reminder that it’s still the same ol’ Democrats:

Heh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Better DealChuck SchumerDemocratsDNCNancy PelosiPapa John's