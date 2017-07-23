Because Chris Murphy is DOWN with the struggle, folks.

I ride the bus often to hear from regular folks. Words I hear lots: jobs, wages, schools. Words I rarely ever hear: Comey, Spicer, Kushner. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 22, 2017

Sorry, regular folks even.

Watching politicians say "folks" will always be funny to me. https://t.co/yf5PL1SbRv — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 22, 2017

Obama was always using the word, ‘folks.’ It supposedly meant he was in touch with the little people or something, so not shocking that Chris Murphy pulls the same nonsense.

This reeks of elitism, Murphy RIDES THE BUS with you little people. *eye roll*

Do you hear anyone calling you an assclown? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 22, 2017

Heh.

How many lies can you get in one tweet, you hack? — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) July 22, 2017

He’s a Democrat, they’ve made an art of this.

So… you aren't a "regular" person… ok. I appreciate your hustle and research. — KimmyQueen (@Kimmy1Queen) July 22, 2017

Of course not, serf. He’s an elected official, an elite … THE RULING CLASS.

Democrats love to pretend they are with the middle class when in reality they just want power over it.

The "I talked to real Americans" angle is really gross on both sides. We are ALL Americans regardless of whether we take the bus or not. — Sarah (@UberGuber) July 22, 2017

Wait, you mean regular people DON’T take the bus?! Get outta here.

When you tweet this garbage, do you read the replies? Seriously. Do you? — Helaine Abramson (@armyheromom) July 22, 2017

Gonna guess no, he does not.

Way to go, Murphy.

