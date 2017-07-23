One again, feminists remind us all how absolutely sexist they are against women who think differently from them.

Countdown til the White House starts spinning the appointment of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as some kind of feminist milestone #NOPE — Natalia M. Petrzela (@nataliapetrzela) July 21, 2017

Because you know, a Conservative woman in a position of authority is not a step forward for women’s rights. *eye roll* Willing to bet if Sanders stopped shaving her armpits and started advocating abortion for all this same woman would be among the first championing her for reaching a ‘feminist milestone.’

Of course they wouldn't use the term FEMINIST, but I predict "glass ceiling" + "empowering women" rhetoric — Natalia M. Petrzela (@nataliapetrzela) July 21, 2017

It’s not rhetoric when it’s true.

For Trump being such a huge ‘sexist’ he sure has a lot of empowered women around him.

HOLLOW rhetoric in case I have to specify — Natalia M. Petrzela (@nataliapetrzela) July 21, 2017

It’s only hollow according to women like Natalia here because in her mind Sanders is the ‘wrong type of woman’ to succeed.

Which ultimately makes her a sexist.

Conservative women had a thing or two to say on this subject …

Stuff it. — Chickiedumplin (@Chickiedumplin) July 22, 2017

well if you love God and you love America it's a great day for America that she's there also that Trump is president — Dianna Rice (@diannarice64) July 22, 2017

So a feminist milestone only matters if the woman is a liberal?

It kills you to see strong conservative women succeed#WomanHater — Amy Chrissy Covfefe (@amarino68) July 22, 2017

Feminists desperately need Trump to oppress women so they can push their silly mantra that suddenly women need to fight for their rights … in America.

