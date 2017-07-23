You can definitely tell this guy worked for Hillary Clinton; he’s ALMOST as ‘eloquent’ as the pantsuited wicked witch of the Left herself. All that’s missing from this tweet is calling all Trump supporters deplorables …

Just saw Dunkirk. If you're not fighting Trump selling this nation out to a fascist foreign regime, it's time to question your patriotism. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) July 22, 2017

Dude sees a movie and suddenly he’s ‘inspired’ to fight fascism. That’s adorbs.

And please, like Zac or any Democrat has given a damn about patriotism, ever.

Damn. You learned about Dunkirk from a movie AND think you get to lecture about patriotism. 🖕🖕 — Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) July 23, 2017

Not surprising considering these are people who can’t seem to stop using Harry Potter and Game of Thrones to push their agenda.

unless you suited up & actually engaged with the enemy, fuck off. respectfully of course. — lancer (@aguyfromtx) July 23, 2017

Saw this one coming, Zac.

BREAKING: Human learns about Dunkirk from a movie. Tweets stuff. — MBC 🐀 (@MoonbatCatnip) July 23, 2017

"How did Hillary lose?" – Democrat strategists like this f**kin' guy. — Eric (@elane1013) July 23, 2017

These people still can’t figure out why they lost.

When all observable events lead to thoughts of Trump:

"Just saw a cute puppy. IF YOU'RE NOT FIGHTING TRUMP I QUESTION YOUR LOVE OF PUPPIES." — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) July 23, 2017

Well duh, it’s a well-known fact that all Republicans hate puppies.

And orphans.

And old people.

Heh.

Just saw Karate Kid. Cultural appropriation aside, if you're not fighting against that dojo full of douches, you have no patriotism. — JOETUS (@Jpmaxx21) July 22, 2017

Strike first, strike hard, no mercy sir!

Don't anyone tell little Zac here that NAZI is National Socialist and his precious Kennedy's didn't want to fight them — TheForgottenMan 🇺🇸 (@US395) July 23, 2017

These folks aren’t much for history.

Or winning elections.

