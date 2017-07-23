Nope.

No no no.

Leave it to Cosmo to find a way to gross all of Twitter (maybe the world) out with one story … 100x hotter than sex. REALLY?!

Oh FFS people.

How absolutely testicleless have some Americans become that listening to an ‘intersectional feminist’ with a bad haircut is not only hotter than sex, but 100 TIMES HOTTER THAN SEX?!

This is the opposite of hotter than sex. pic.twitter.com/baHrC8PVGE — Tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) July 23, 2017

Literally the opposite.

They have just really embraced their level of disgust and lack of journalism — Stephanie (@gritshappen) July 23, 2017

No wonder why these people are perpetually aggrieved — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) July 23, 2017

Yup. That’s the exact face we made when we read that.

Don't know what kind of sex these people are having… But, I'm pretty sure they're doing it wrong… — Gavin (@SnarkActual) July 23, 2017

We concur.

what are these people doing during sex? — Sean (@standingovasean) July 23, 2017

Shhhh … don’t ask.

No list of hot things should include Rachel Maddow, ever. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 23, 2017

Ever ever EVER.

OMG this person needs a new partner. — whatAboutism (@Muelann) July 23, 2017

This person needs SOMETHING. What that is exactly though, we’re not sure.

So, what's number 2? Sally Kohn in the kitchen? — David O'Connell (@dangerdaveoc) July 23, 2017

HA! Hey, you never know … this is the Left we’re talking about here.

‘Nuff said.

Thanks for the nightmares, Cosmo.

