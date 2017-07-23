Maxine just can’t stop herself from steppin’ in it, over and over again.

If anyone in the Rust Belt needs a job, Trump is hiring -but only if you're a foreign worker willing to work at a Trump resort for less $$$ — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 21, 2017

Maybe it’s time for Crazy ol’ Aunt Maxine to start focusing on her own Hellhole, California, and leave the witty banter to someone who actually has a sense of humor.

Then again, this is the Democrats we’re talking about, this could well be as witty as they get.

more jobs that YOU ever created — PublicOffender (@PublicOffendor) July 21, 2017

She had to know this wouldn’t go well for her.

Democrats create poverty, not jobs.

At least he hires people instead of turning them into wards of the state. — King👌Jimmy Leonidas (@WCSM1970) July 21, 2017

She would rather make people wards of the state than watch them try and make something out of themselves.

So you hate foreign workers. — Sverige (@Sverige) July 22, 2017

Maxine is so full of it. — PATRIOT ANTHONY (@AnthonyCortese8) July 21, 2017

That goes without saying.

