Maxine just can’t stop herself from steppin’ in it, over and over again.

Maybe it’s time for Crazy ol’ Aunt Maxine to start focusing on her own Hellhole, California, and leave the witty banter to someone who actually has a sense of humor.

Then again, this is the Democrats we’re talking about, this could well be as witty as they get.

She had to know this wouldn’t go well for her.

Democrats create poverty, not jobs.

She would rather make people wards of the state than watch them try and make something out of themselves.

That goes without saying.

