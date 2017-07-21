Sure, Holder lecturing Trump about the Constitution is totally legit.

Anyone else feel like they’re taking crazy pills?

You know Trump laughed.

This went about as well for Holder as you’d expect:

He made a career out of it – remember when he promised to investigate himself? Good times.

Dude knows all about contempt.

Even if you’re of the mind that Trump may have done something wrong, listening to Eric Holder lecture him about the Constitution is sorta like listening to Ted Kennedy lecture others on the perils of drunk driving.

Maybe.

