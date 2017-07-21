Sure, Holder lecturing Trump about the Constitution is totally legit.

Anyone else feel like they’re taking crazy pills?

Holder blasts Trump: "There is no basis to question the integrity of Mueller" https://t.co/lQyimC6CRi pic.twitter.com/sMMpFmocL4 — The Hill (@thehill) July 21, 2017

You know Trump laughed.

This went about as well for Holder as you’d expect:

Right because Mueller and Comey served under Eric Holder. Nice try Eric! — SusanKnowles (@SusanKnowles) July 21, 2017

Holder knows a lot about being a criminal 🙄 — TurboChick (@KelleyTori) July 21, 2017

He made a career out of it – remember when he promised to investigate himself? Good times.

That is rich coming from someone who has skeletons in his closet/ remember fast & furious/you lost your job over it/You should be locked up — Wanda Sloper (@rhsgwanda11) July 21, 2017

Dude knows all about contempt.

Um, maybe you are not the best person to be discussing legal ethics#lyingtocongress — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) July 21, 2017

Even if you’re of the mind that Trump may have done something wrong, listening to Eric Holder lecture him about the Constitution is sorta like listening to Ted Kennedy lecture others on the perils of drunk driving.

You should maybe sit this one out https://t.co/E4nbHdXpcV — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2017

Maybe.

Related:

Resistance leader Rep. Adam Schiff ‘disturbed’ by CIA director’s Russia reality check

Oops! Former DHS chief’s illegal immigration jab at Trump lands hard on OBAMA instead