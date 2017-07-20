Former Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson, in a recent interview, pointed out who President Trump has “scared off”:

Obama's Homeland Security chief says Trump's tough rhetoric is scaring off illegal immigrants https://t.co/3miVCA5R8f pic.twitter.com/MgZDlT92Lp — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 20, 2017

Nice of Johnson to point out how much better Trump is on illegal immigration in just a few months than Obama was for eight years.

Can we count that as a Trump win? https://t.co/cgxc2MnX1B — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) July 20, 2017

Many answer “yes!”

