Former Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson, in a recent interview, pointed out who President Trump has “scared off”:
Obama's Homeland Security chief says Trump's tough rhetoric is scaring off illegal immigrants https://t.co/3miVCA5R8f pic.twitter.com/MgZDlT92Lp
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 20, 2017
Nice of Johnson to point out how much better Trump is on illegal immigration in just a few months than Obama was for eight years.
Can we count that as a Trump win? https://t.co/cgxc2MnX1B
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) July 20, 2017
Many answer “yes!”
Analysis: True https://t.co/Ymcr1r5qSV
— Azathoth (@ArkhamRealty) July 20, 2017
Absolutely.
— Mark Andrus (@MarkCAndrus) July 20, 2017
We can, but the left consider that the destruction of a key voting block.
— Bob (@shutiggyup) July 20, 2017