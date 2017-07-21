CIA Director Mike Pompeo was recently asked about Russian attempts to interfere in the U.S. election, and his response included this:

Asked if Russia interfered in the US election Pompeo says: "of course..& in the last one, & the one before that & the one before that" — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 20, 2017

That troubled one of the members of The Resistance in the House, Rep. Adam Schiff:

Disturbed to see CIA Director trivialize Russian interference in our election. 2016 not comparable to anything in the past. He knows better. https://t.co/ZbbSstGE1B — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 21, 2017

If Hillary Clinton had won would Democrats even be talking “Russia” ever hour of every day? And is it “trivializing” the present to say something similar has happened in the past? In any case, Rep. Schiff alarmed The Resistance:

Disgusting. Maybe Mueller should look into #MikePompeo too. It's the only reason he would trivialize Russian interference w/2016 Elections. https://t.co/gxGvTFkuJt — IGlover17 (@IGlover17) July 21, 2017

Without question 2016 was different. We now know CIA director is a hack…..so sad#TrumpRussiaCoverUp #Pardon https://t.co/zA5oMgtjWC — Medina Progressives (@goodgovernment2) July 21, 2017

Pompeo is a collaborator, hand-picked by Trump. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) July 21, 2017

I agree, 100%, so is there anyone in the Trump govt who will stand to Putin https://t.co/chiBibp66q — gerraf (@gerraf) July 21, 2017

These people will do anything to be in power and to make billions of dollars. Trump and Putin are in charge right now! — Elizabeth Silva (@LailaSasha2) July 21, 2017

a putin republican — TRUMP RUSSIA TRUTH (@freepressfree) July 21, 2017

Oh God. Is "Putin paying" him, too? — Carolyn Boyle (@accidntlmystic) July 21, 2017

Rumor has it that Pompeo is a "black hat", future President Schiff. And not surprising, as he was picked for the job by Devin Nunes. — Tami (@tburages) July 21, 2017

@RepAdamSchiff This President is in panic mode. Congress needs to act now before he destroys our country. GET HIM OUT! https://t.co/0ZjvzOkAax — HoldOnToYourShorts (@mrsm312) July 21, 2017

Schiff has in the past also claimed it’s a “fact” Russia “hacked our election” before slowly pivoting.