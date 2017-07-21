CIA Director Mike Pompeo was recently asked about Russian attempts to interfere in the U.S. election, and his response included this:

That troubled one of the members of The Resistance in the House, Rep. Adam Schiff:

If Hillary Clinton had won would Democrats even be talking “Russia” ever hour of every day? And is it “trivializing” the present to say something similar has happened in the past? In any case, Rep. Schiff alarmed The Resistance:

Schiff has in the past also claimed it’s a “fact” Russia “hacked our election” before slowly pivoting.

