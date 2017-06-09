California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has been among those leveling the most severe accusations against Donald Trump. After the Comey hearing yesterday, here’s where Schiff stands at the moment:

Schiff: "testimony constitutes evidence of an intention to interfere or potentially obstruct at least a portion of the Russia investigation" pic.twitter.com/jW3D104aNy — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 8, 2017

Rep. Schiff has previously claimed it as a “fact” that Russia “hacked our election.” The evolution isn’t going unnoticed:

The shift is clearly on among top Congressional Dems. Out: collusion

In: obstructionhttps://t.co/LfnKeCeSqP — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 8, 2017

But Dems won’t let it go:

So,here we are today. "potentially" and "at least a portion"! https://t.co/SB9MrcmE4D — 140 FROM NOWHERE (@DUDZLANI) June 8, 2017

HA HA HA HA HA This is what it looks like when everyone knows you have nothing but are still trying to convince everyone its a royal flush. https://t.co/npbhOHbub4 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) June 8, 2017

Schiff better not bet the farm on this. If Special Counsel saw even a prima facie case, he wouldn't have allowed Comey to testify on it. https://t.co/XuxF3cnZ3T — Carol Platt Liebau (@CPLiebau) June 8, 2017

They are SO STUPID to pound the Russia angle https://t.co/40ibIokosr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 8, 2017

And if there’s not enough Trump/Russia scandal for their satisfaction, the Dems have proven they’re willing to whip up Obamacare repeal panic.