California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has been among those leveling the most severe accusations against Donald Trump. After the Comey hearing yesterday, here’s where Schiff stands at the moment:

Rep. Schiff has previously claimed it as a “fact” that Russia “hacked our election.” The evolution isn’t going unnoticed:

But Dems won’t let it go:

And if there’s not enough Trump/Russia scandal for their satisfaction, the Dems have proven they’re willing to whip up Obamacare repeal panic.

