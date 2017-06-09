California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has been among those leveling the most severe accusations against Donald Trump. After the Comey hearing yesterday, here’s where Schiff stands at the moment:
Schiff: "testimony constitutes evidence of an intention to interfere or potentially obstruct at least a portion of the Russia investigation" pic.twitter.com/jW3D104aNy
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 8, 2017
Rep. Schiff has previously claimed it as a “fact” that Russia “hacked our election.” The evolution isn’t going unnoticed:
The shift is clearly on among top Congressional Dems.
Out: collusion
In: obstructionhttps://t.co/LfnKeCeSqP
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 8, 2017
But Dems won’t let it go:
So,here we are today. "potentially" and "at least a portion"! https://t.co/SB9MrcmE4D
— 140 FROM NOWHERE (@DUDZLANI) June 8, 2017
HA HA HA HA HA
This is what it looks like when everyone knows you have nothing but are still trying to convince everyone its a royal flush. https://t.co/npbhOHbub4
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) June 8, 2017
Schiff better not bet the farm on this. If Special Counsel saw even a prima facie case, he wouldn't have allowed Comey to testify on it. https://t.co/XuxF3cnZ3T
— Carol Platt Liebau (@CPLiebau) June 8, 2017
They are SO STUPID to pound the Russia angle https://t.co/40ibIokosr
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 8, 2017
And if there’s not enough Trump/Russia scandal for their satisfaction, the Dems have proven they’re willing to whip up Obamacare repeal panic.