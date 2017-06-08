As Twitchy reported, somewhere out there Wednesday among all of the network countdown clocks to James Comey’s Senate testimony were those warning that Republicans were moving ahead with plans to kill tens or even hundreds of thousands by repealing Obamacare and passing the American Health Care Act, aka Trumpcare.

Senate Republicans are trying to fast-track Trumpcare bill during Comey hearing https://t.co/zrDgVG4qn3 — Salon (@Salon) June 8, 2017

Don't let Comey's hearing distract you from Republicans' Obamacare repeal efforts https://t.co/HLRJ8vKwzV pic.twitter.com/ZzNMmGteGl — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) June 8, 2017

While you are focusing on Comey, Senate Republicans are launching an audacious plan to quickly pass Trumpcare https://t.co/gbi0QL48LA pic.twitter.com/xB6x7LCR6E — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 8, 2017

I know we are dealing with Russia but we have trumpcare also folks!!keep making calls! https://t.co/M8hHSGzPwV — ALT DOJ (@ALT_DOJ) June 7, 2017

Reminder that no matter the Comey circus, hey, Trumpcare might end up a thing so make your calls to the Senate and the House. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) June 8, 2017

Republicans are very close to repealing Obamacare. https://t.co/2oF7N9kYtR — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 8, 2017

MSNBC’s Christopher Hayes sounded the alarm Wednesday, albeit quietly, but with Comey’s testimony complete and Donald Trump still president somehow, liberals who’d wasted days hyping Comey’s testimony suddenly realized there wasn’t a second to waste.

Progressive activists have been sounding increasingly alarmed about ACA repeal in Senate. https://t.co/GYJejps8gw — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 8, 2017

It is fucking weird knowing I might die in the next handful of years because of this Congress. — Ashton in Oregon (@Zepaw) June 8, 2017

I know exactly how you feel. The lack of control over one's healthcare thus one's future is surreal and incredibly frustrating. — becky Mc (@Becky201Becky) June 8, 2017

Yes, it certainly was surreal and frustrating to hand over important personal decisions to the federal government, but at least we got to keep our doctors.

While Russia & potential treason is a huge issue, please you, @maddow & @Lawrence hammer this every day in the B or A block. Lives r @ stake — KingsCupRun27 (@KingsCupRun27) June 8, 2017

More tension and panic? Increasingly alarmed? MoveOn’s Ben Wikler posted more tweets than we’ll bother with here, but you get the idea.

Folks, if you're wondering what to do now that Comey has testified: DEFCON 5 ON TRUMPCARE. ALL HANDS ON DECK. Timeline & how to fight: 1/ — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 8, 2017

(Actually, before the timeline & how to fight: it's actually Defcon 1, "nuclear war imminent," not Defcon 5, "normal readiness." Thx.) 1.5/ — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 8, 2017

TIMELINE: The Senate GOP's plan is to pass this bill FAST—by June 30. Enough time to fight, no time to spare. Here are the steps. 2/ — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 8, 2017

Again, it was pretty clever of all those conservative news networks like CNN to go wall-to-wall with James Comey coverage for three full days in order to distract the public from the AHCA.

Senate learned their lesson from the House: silence is golden. Attention is the enemy. Comey testimony provides perfect cover. 8/ — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 8, 2017

What I'm hearing on the Hill ranges from "they're within a vote or two" to "they have the votes." This is the doomsday scenario. BUT… 9/ — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 8, 2017

Unlike the House vote, where most people only noticed the onrushing train in the final 48 hours, we have 3 weeks to make this toxic. 10/ — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 8, 2017

We’re confident in MoveOn’s ability to make anything toxic, but is it strange we’re starting to feel a bit of confidence in Mitch McConnell? Is this all liberal hype too, or is Obamacare really going to be repealed?