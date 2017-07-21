As Twitchy readers know, Sean Spicer resigned as White House Press Secretary earlier today. And full disclosure, after sharing that breaking news, this editor’s first thoughts were NOT about who would replace Spicer, or what Trump’s reaction would be … but about what would happen to the Sean Spicer parody account, @sean_spicier.

In fact this editor stalked his timeline like a groupie until he responded.

Which he did … you knew this was going to be good.

Man, forcing a guy out of his job just to silence a parody is harsh — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 21, 2017

Seems a lot of people felt the same way as this editor.

NOOOOOOO!!! What are we going to do without @sean_spicier! — Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 21, 2017

🌶 Spicey fans are in mourning. Also pissed. pic.twitter.com/ine5PYyx4o — Harriet Baldwin🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) July 21, 2017

I'm begging you, Spicy, please keep on Tweeting!!!! — Gin & Tonic 🍸 (@GinnieLumpkin) July 21, 2017

Please let us know the name you change to so we can refollow — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) July 21, 2017

You HAVE to stay. I can't take this political climate without my daily dose of spice. — LadySunshine (@LadyMSunshine) July 21, 2017

When you’re sadder about Sean Spicer’s parody maybe leaving than Sean Spicer himself actually resigning …

Here are some of his latest catches just because it might be some time before we get to write about a parody of this type making such epic fools of so many:

Laugh at these idiots pic.twitter.com/gce9Dj3C5c — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 21, 2017

We did. A lot.

I'm not the only one that needs to read better pic.twitter.com/HKodzl8TjR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 21, 2017

Time to break out the puppets and crayons.

We're on basic cable in Moscow pic.twitter.com/dBrx2blGy2 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 20, 2017

Heh.

DUDE THIS STINKS. Let’s all hope Spicier finds a new way to continue to entertain and lighten up politics because we need him/her or it more now than ever.

Actually, just found clause for Constitutional line of Press Sec succession. It appears @sean_spicier is next up at the podium. #ItsInThere — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) July 21, 2017

If only.

Thanks for the laughs, Spicier.

UPDATE:

It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

Spicer will be around until the end of August, let’s hope that means the parody will do the same.

