According to reports, Sean Spicer has resigned as White House Press Secretary:
Sean Spicer reportedly resigned over Anthony Scaramucci appointment.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over President Donald Trump’s pick for communications director, the New York Times reports, just six months into Trump’s presidency.
The newspaper, citing sources, said Spicer vehemently disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, calling it a major mistake.
