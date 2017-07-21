Pucker up media!

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t think this was hilarious. Say what you will about Trump, but at no other time in our lives has politics been this interesting.

The dude blew a kiss to the media.

*dying*

Trending

How can you NOT laugh at that?

EL OH EL.

One way or another, yup.

We like it.

And it’s BIGLY.

Looks like the media could be in for a whole new world of hurt.

*popcorn*

Related:

VULTURE: Maxine Waters’s attempt to SLAM Jeff Sessions with Spicer’s resignation BACKFIRES badly

NOT SPICIER! Fan-favorite Sean Spicer parody reacts GLORIOUSLY to Spicer’s resignation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: press corpsScaramucciSean SpicerThe Mooch