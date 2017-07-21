Pucker up media!

! The Mooch blows an air kiss to the White House press corps pic.twitter.com/C03AHEQDOk — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 21, 2017

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t think this was hilarious. Say what you will about Trump, but at no other time in our lives has politics been this interesting.

The dude blew a kiss to the media.

*dying*

How can you NOT laugh at that?

EL OH EL.

This is going to be…. amazing. — John Orloff (@johnorloff) July 21, 2017

One way or another, yup.

We like it.

Other than his not-so-subtle cues that we should, as he often mentioned, "love the president," this is the most Trumpian thing in days. — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) July 21, 2017

And it’s BIGLY.

Looks like the media could be in for a whole new world of hurt.

*popcorn*

